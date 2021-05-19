PROJECT PEACOCK LAUNCHES A NEW PRINTSPIRATIONAL PLATFORM FOR PRINT CUSTOMERS AND PRINTERS AROUND THE WORLD

Special Opportunity for Printing Industry of New England – PINE Members

Printing Industries of New England-PINE is proud to partner with Deborah Corn and the Print Media Centr on an exciting new program. Print Media Centr announced its print customer education initiative, Project Peacock. It is now a free platform accessible 24/7 and available to print and marketing professionals, around the world – and as a PINE member you can save $550 for all access, all year.

The new Project Peacock Platform, which is now open for registration, is a one-click destination for print customers and printers to discover the latest innovations that level up print marketing and connect directly with partners that can help them bring new possibilities to life. Supporting research and sample requests, it is designed to help print buyers, creatives, marketers, advertising agencies, brands, and students learn directly from the industry subject matter experts. The platform also makes it easy for print customers to connect with print service providers.

As a PINE member, you have the opportunity to be a partner on the Project Peacock platform at a reduced price. For more details and a platform proposal, email us at pine@pine.org to secure your booth and meet new print customers all year long for only $1,250 – a $550 savings from the non-member price of $1,800. Opening night of the event was on April 29 and there was great attendance.

If you are a press maker, equipment manufacturer, paper mill or merchant, provide specialty finishing solutions, have cool marketing technology or software that helps print customers create amazing projects, are an innovative print service provider, design or marketing service provider, and anything in between that helps create amazing print, watch the video for more details about the Project Peacock Platform from Deborah Corn.

Project Peacock Live: Educational and Networking Events

All upcoming events are listed on the PINE calendar at www.pine.org/events/calendar.

Project Peacock Packaging – July 15, 6-9pm

Project Peacock Publishing – September 9, 6-9-pm

Project Peacock Point of Purchase – November 11, 6-9pm

About Print Media Centr

Print Media Centr provides printspiration and resources to our vast network of print and marketing professionals through online content, event support and coverage, and Podcasts from The Printerverse. Print Media Centr also works with printers, suppliers and industry organizations to help them create meaningful relationships with customers and achieve success with their social media and content marketing endeavors. Connect with The Printerverse at printmediacentr.com

About Project Peacock

Since 2018, Project Peacock has been on a mission to educate print customers of all kinds on the new technology and tools available to them to create effective, efficient, and award-winning print and print marketing. After meeting with more than 2200 Peacock attendees in their conference rooms and event spaces, Project Peacock has evolved into a platform to continue its mission, and that mission is now global. Visit projectpeacock.printmediacentr.com for information about our programs and how you can become a partner.