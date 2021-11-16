Kodak Launches Rebate Program With Collaborative of Print Affiliates

Kodak has announced an exclusive rebate program in partnership with the regional Print Affiliates. The program will provide members of the affiliates, including PINE – Printing Industries of New England, with cost savings when purchasing a variety of Kodak printing solutions.

“As a longtime supporter of the Print Affiliates across the U.S., we’re proud to offer this opportunity for printing companies to save money while optimizing their operations with industry-leading printing solutions, “said Jeff Zellmer, Vice President of Global Sales & Strategy at Eastman Kodak Company. “Whether you’re looking to strengthen your offset solutions or build out a digital offering – now is the perfect time to invest in the technology your business needs to succeed in the future.”

PINE appreciates Kodak supporting our organizations and encourage our members to take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade their equipment with Kodak’s leading solutions,” said Christine Hagopian, President of Printing Industries of New England – PINE, the regional affiliate of CT, MA, RI, VT, NH, and ME.

The promotion includes the following Kodak products:

Kodak Offset Platesetter Solutions: Kodak Trendsetter, Kodak Achieve, and Kodak Magnus (4-up, 8-up, and VLF)

Kodak Prinergy On Demand Software Solutions

Kodak Nexfinity Digital Presses

Kodak Prosper Inkjet Presses

Consumables: Proprietary water-based inks

Kodak Service and Support

Contact your Kodak representative or Christine Hagopian, PINE President, at 508-8044152 or chagopian04@pine.org to inquire about this new member service.