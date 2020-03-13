Dear PINE Members,

PINE values the health and well-being of its members, partners, and industry colleagues and given the increased concern and circumstances around COVID-19, we have decided to suspend in-person meetings until further notice and we’d like to share this information to help you and your employees during this trying time.

Here are several reference links which describe the actions being taken by the government and recommendations for employers.

Trump address to nation

President Trump addressed the nation regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and is taking further actions to curb the spread of coronavirus here in the United States. Also, President Trump announced an economic assistance package to help support businesses and workers, who have been harmed by the COVID-19 outbreak, and is calling on Congress to immediately pass payroll tax relief. More information on the President’s remarks can be found here.

Following the President’s remarks, the President issued a proclamation outlining the suspension of entry from the designated countries. In regards to cargo, the proclamation states, “The free flow of commerce between the United States and the Schengen Area countries remains an economic priority for the United States, and I remain committed to facilitating trade between our nations.”

Meeting with the Financial Services Industry

Yesterday, President Trump, Cabinet members, and senior White House officials met with leaders and executives from financial services companies and organizations to discuss how the industry can meet the needs of their customers who may be affected by COVID-19, particularly consumers and small businesses. More information and remarks from the President can be found here.

MOU

President Trump also signed a Presidential Memorandum directing his Cabinet to make general use face masks available to our healthcare workers. This is yet another decisive action to safeguard the health and safety of the American people, especially our Nation’s dedicated healthcare providers, during the COVID-19 public health emergency. More information on this announcement can be found here and text of the Memorandum can be found here.

DOL Offers Guidance for Preparing Workplaces for Coronavirus

The Department of Labor released practical guidance for how prepare workplaces for COVID-19. The guidance and more information can be found here.

CDC Guide for Community Mitigation Strategies

The CDC released a guide for businesses, communities, schools, healthcare facilities, and homes to mitigate transmission of COVID-19. This guide outlines possible mitigation strategies for communities dealing with transmission at three different levels: (1) None/Minimal, (2) Moderate, or (3) Substantial. Community mitigation strategies, which are non-pharmaceutical interventions, are often the most available interventions to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in communities. The Mitigation Plan includes a set of actions that persons and communities can take to slow the spread of respiratory virus infections. The plan can be found here.

CDC to Award Over $560 Million to State and Local Jurisdictions

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of our nation’s response to COVID-19. The $8.3 billion dollar Supplemental passed by Congress included statutory language which prescribed the exact formula for disbursing the money: states will receive 90% of their 2019 CDC PHEP grants. This marks the first tranche of funding to states from the $8.3 billion supplemental. Your state health officers are receiving a letter today from CDC outlining what is needed to receive the funding, essentially they need to submit a spend plan and they will receive guidance on what that spend plan should contain.

For more detailed information, please see background and the most up-to-date information, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus Disease 2019 website: HERE. Please feel free to forward this email on to your members, partner organizations, and network.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

What you should know:

· Workplace, School, and Home Guidance

· How COVID-19 Spreads

· Symptoms

· Prevention & Treatment

· Testing

· Frequently Asked Questions

· What to Do If You Are Sick with COVID-19

· Stigma Related to COVID-19

· What You Need to Know

· Facts about COVID-19

· Information for People at Higher Risk and Special Populations

· Communication Resources

Situation Updates:

· Situation Summary

· Cases in the U.S.

· Global Locations with COVID-19

· Risk Assessment

· CDC in Action: Preparing Communities

Information for Businesses:

· Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers

· Information for Communities, Schools, and Businesses

· Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations – Community Facilities

· DOL: Guidance for Preparing Workplaces for Coronavirus

· DOL: OHSA Resources for Workers and Employers on COVID-19

· WHO: Get Your Workplace Ready for COVID-19

· CISA: Risk Management for COVID-19

· EPA: Disinfectants for Use against COVID-19

Template message to communicate to employees about COVID-19

Information Regarding the Post Office:

How should you handle inbound mail during the Covid-19 outbreak?

• First, it’s important to remain calm and concerned during crises like these. Just as important is to only take information from trusted government websites – CDC, OSHA, and the USPS.

• There has been little published about the viability of this virus on surfaces like paper or packages, a greater concern would be work surfaces contaminated by employees infected with the virus. Here’s the link from the CDC: https://lnkd.in/e2uQfVR

• If you are going to require people to use personal protection equipment – masks and gloves – you’re required to provide training per OSHA guidelines: https://lnkd.in/eNzh23K

• Here’s the USPS statement on the coronavirus: https://lnkd.in/eTwKQ7z

• In the meanwhile, mail center employees should remain vigilant, and continue to wash their hands after handling mail. Even without the virus, mail is not clean.

Information for Travel and Transportation:

· Information for Travel

· Guidance for Ships

· Guidance for Airlines and Airline Crew

· State: Travel Advisories

· State: Traveler’s Checklist

· State: Smart Traveler Enrollment Program

· DOT: FAQs from FTA Grantees Regarding COVID-19

Information for Healthcare Providers, First Responders, and Research Facilities:

· Information for Healthcare Professionals

· Resources for State, Local, Territorial and Tribal Health Departments

· Resources for Healthcare Facilities

· Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with COVID-19 or Persons under Investigation in Healthcare Settings

· Information for Laboratories

· Resources for First Responders

· Guidance for Nursing Homes

· Guidance for Public Health Professionals Managing People with COVID-19 in Home Care and Isolation Who Have Pets or Other Animals

· FAQs and Considerations for Patient Triage, Placement and Hospital Discharge

· What Law Enforcement Personnel Need to Know

· Guidance for Homeless Shelters

· Guidance for Hemodialysis Facilities

· CMS: Information on COVID-19 and Current Emergencies

· CMS: Guidance for Hospice Agencies

· CMS: Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act Requirements and Implications Related to COVID-19

· CMS: FAQs for State Survey Agency and Accrediting Organizations

· EPA: Disinfectants for Use against COVID-19

Information for Families and Households:

· Information on COVID-19 for Pregnant Women and Children

· Interim Guidance for Household Readiness

· Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations for U.S. Households

· Guidance for Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in Homes and Residential Communities

· FAQ: COVID-19 and Children

Information for Schools and Childcare Providers:

· Interim Guidance for Administrators of U.S. Childcare Programs and K-12 Schools

· Resources for Institutes of Higher Education

· Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations – Community Facilities

· USDA: USDA Makes It Easier, Safer to Feed Children in California amid Coronavirus Outbreak

· DOEd: Resources for Schools and School Personnel

Information for Community Events and Gatherings:

· Interim Guidance for Mass Gatherings and Large Community Events

· Interim Guidance for Community- and Faith-Based Organizations

Information for Military Response:

· DOD: Department of Defense Coronavirus Response