Business Related Resources Surrounding the Coronavirus
With so many questions about how the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting your business operations, PINE would like to share resources that can help you and your staff.
PINE staff is here to provide support, please call or email.
National Resources:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2Findex.html
Interim Disease Related Guidance for Businesses and Employers
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html
Downloadable Handouts and Posters from CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/factsheets.html
Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html
Recommendations for Mass Gatherings or Large Community Events
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/
Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for an Influenza Pandemic
https://www.osha.gov/Publications/influenza_pandemic.html
World Health Organization
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
State Departments of Health:
Connecticut: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Communications/Contact-Us/Contact-Us
Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health
New Hampshire: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/
Maine: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/
Rhode Island: http://www.dhs.ri.gov/
Vermont: https://www.healthvermont.gov/
Additional Resources:
Printing Industries of America’s Resource Page
US Department of Labor’s Coronavirus Resources Page
https://www.dol.gov/coronavirus
Coronavirus (COVID-19): Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources
https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
Business Preparedness Checklist; Response Toolkit
https://www.uschamber.com/coronavirus
Treasury and IRS Extend Tax Payment Deadline to July 15, 2020
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/payment-deadline-extended-to-july-15-2020
How to Manage Remote Workers
https://www.businessknowhow.com/manage/manageremote.htm
Businesses Scramble to Assess Insurance Coverage for COVID-19
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/businesses-scramble-to-assess-insurance-coverage-covid-19
Employee Remote Working: Cybersecurity Concerns
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/employee-remote-working-cybersecurity-concerns