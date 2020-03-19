Business Related Resources Surrounding the Coronavirus

With so many questions about how the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting your business operations, PINE would like to share resources that can help you and your staff.

PINE staff is here to provide support, please call or email.

National Resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2Findex.html

Interim Disease Related Guidance for Businesses and Employers

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html

Downloadable Handouts and Posters from CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/factsheets.html

Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html

Recommendations for Mass Gatherings or Large Community Events

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/

Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for an Influenza Pandemic

https://www.osha.gov/Publications/influenza_pandemic.html

World Health Organization

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

State Departments of Health:

Connecticut: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Communications/Contact-Us/Contact-Us

Massachusetts: https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health

New Hampshire: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/

Maine: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/

Rhode Island: http://www.dhs.ri.gov/

Vermont: https://www.healthvermont.gov/

Additional Resources:

Printing Industries of America’s Resource Page

www.printing.org

US Department of Labor’s Coronavirus Resources Page

https://www.dol.gov/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

Business Preparedness Checklist; Response Toolkit

https://www.uschamber.com/coronavirus

Treasury and IRS Extend Tax Payment Deadline to July 15, 2020

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/payment-deadline-extended-to-july-15-2020

How to Manage Remote Workers

https://www.businessknowhow.com/manage/manageremote.htm

Businesses Scramble to Assess Insurance Coverage for COVID-19

https://www.natlawreview.com/article/businesses-scramble-to-assess-insurance-coverage-covid-19

Employee Remote Working: Cybersecurity Concerns

https://www.natlawreview.com/article/employee-remote-working-cybersecurity-concerns