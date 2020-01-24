2020 Awards of Excellence

PINE’s Awards of Excellence competition is your chance to shine amongst your peers in New England. Just competing in the competition shows you have confidence in your employees and products that your work is the best of the best.
Even better? You could be a winner! And winning an Award of Excellence lets prospects and customers know that your company is among the best in the business. This is a powerful tool that helps print buyers recognize the value of choosing you as their partner in print. They’ll know they are working with someone who achieves excellence. Increase your success rate on job bids by promoting your award-winning status as part of your marketing efforts.
- Share the Glory
- Your wall shouldn’t be the only one decorated with awards. Order awards for customers, designers and employees so every time they look up, they’re reminded of the partnership in your company’s excellence. What better way to boost morale?
- Make Your Win Part of All Your Marketing
- Use the Awards of Excellence logo on your business cards, email signature, website, and print marketing.
- Announce your win on social media and your website! Post a video or photo of you receiving your award and a photo of your winning entry.
- Write a feature for your newsletter that tells the story of the print job that led to your award. Include photos and quotes from people that contributed to the project.
- Print labels with the Awards of Excellence logo, to use on your packaging, brochures, and bids.
- Tout your wins in your company’s PrintAccess profile (PINE Members only).
- Tell prospects and customers about your win during your on-hold message.
- Send a Thank You To Your Customer & Throw Your Own Awards Party
- Include a photo of you receiving the award at the Awards Show, copies of the winning piece, and an invitation to your own awards party. You could even offer (for a limited time) a discount on their next job.
- Everyone loves a good party! Hosting your own event gives you the opportunity to bring the customer in for a tour and to present them with their own award. Include all the key players: your customer, print team, and key suppliers who contributed to the project’s success.
- Take Out An Ad and Notify Local Publications
- For trade or local press, this ad could feature a photo of you receiving the award at the Awards Show or of you presenting your customer with their award, a photo of the winning entry, along with a thank you to everyone involved in the project.
This could be your year to shine! Enter now at pine.org/awards
Entry Deadline: January 24, 2020
