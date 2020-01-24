2020 Awards of Excellence

PINE’s Awards of Excellence competition is your chance to shine amongst your peers in New England. Just competing in the competition shows you have confidence in your employees and products that your work is the best of the best.

Even better? You could be a winner! And winning an Award of Excellence lets prospects and customers know that your company is among the best in the business. This is a powerful tool that helps print buyers recognize the value of choosing you as their partner in print. They’ll know they are working with someone who achieves excellence. Increase your success rate on job bids by promoting your award-winning status as part of your marketing efforts.