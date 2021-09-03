PINE Members Exclusive Opportunity to Access the Sales Vault of Bill Farquharson

The Sales Vault is a resource for sales people and selling owners featuring:

Live online courses on sales-specific topics, such as: Time Management Prospecting for Introverts Social Media Basics Leveraging Social Media for Sales Overcoming Objections Selling to Vertical Markets (Banks, Hospitals, etc) How to Create an Effective Prospecting Process Selling Digital/Inkjet Printing Titles rotate in and out each month. Click here for the upcoming line up.

Weekly peer group sales discussions;

Downloadable sales tools such as prospecting letters and voicemail scripts;

35+ years of archived training content (video sales tips, blogs, Printing Impressions columns, white papers, and podcasts) organized by sales challenge and available on demand.

Click here for details and then use this link to get the free trial and discounted price.

Need new business? Want to create some serious sales momentum? That’s what September is all about in The Sales Vault.

Coming up inside The Sales Vault:

September 8—Four Innovative Lead Sources

September 8—Office Hours Live sales challenge discussion group

September 10—Sales Accountability meeting

September 14—Precall Research—How to get that appointment

Downloadable Vault resources: Six introductory prospecting letters; One killer-good intro letter only the bravest of the brave send out; A downloadable voicemail script 15 on demand video sales courses Archived sales content searchable by sales challenge The Questions to Ask—Learn how to go from a price-based conversation to a solutions-based conversation by asking qualifying questions that uncover the story behind the job;



New Sales Vault Content Being Developed

In addition to the live presentations and sales discussions coming up in September, here’s what’s on the horizon for new material:

Talking to Your CSR So They Will Listen and Listening to Your CSR So They Will Talk —How to improve communication and relationships with your support team;

—How to improve communication and relationships with your support team; Millennials Are From Mars and Sales Reps Are From Venus—Hear directly from Millennials and find out how much is too much, what you are doing wrong, what irritates them, and how to do it right;

Questions or suggestions for a workshop or program? Contact Bill Farquharson at 781-934-7036 or bill@aspirefor.com

The Sales Vault is: A resource for sales people and selling owners in the Graphic Arts featuring live events, such as workshops and peer to peer discussions, downloadable sales tools such as prospecting letters and voicemail scripts, and 35+ years of archived training content organized by sales challenge and available on demand. As a Printing Industry of New England – PINE member, you receive 30 days FREE followed by a discounted monthly rate of $30/participant. Activate your FREE 30 day membership and take a live course or view the archived training content (videos, articles, columns, blogs, podcasts) available 24/7.