10 Things I Know About…Getting Your Business Through the Pandemic

10) Read all available news sources for updates. Read your local newspapers daily…they have some of the most comprehensive information. Do not rely on news feed clips.

9) Reach out to your local legislators. Legislators are humans too. They feel the effects of the pandemic just like everyone else. They work on your behalf, so explain what your immediate needs are and see how they can help.

8) Inquire about available grants or loans. Throughout this pandemic, various grants and loan opportunities have presented themselves. The Paycheck Protection Program loans were a big help. Grants through your city/town may be available to help.

7) Be cautious about fraud. Pandemics such as COVID-19 can breed some ill-willed people. They know some are vulnerable and send emails or calls pretending to be a government agent or charitable organization. Do not give out any personal information.

6) Lean on your associations and peer networks. These organizations have resources that you may not think about until you’re in a particular situation. Often members don’t take the time to investigate all the resources of their membership. Spending the time, utilizing resources can be a priceless investment.

5) Train your staff. We have all had to pivot in one way or another to comply with regulations set forth by the state or local boards of health. Utilize all the available free online training from your associations, government agencies, etc.

4) Watch your local city council or town selectmen meetings. Are they advocating on behalf of you and your business? Do they understand what is really happening to the core of your company? Participate in public testimony and let them know you are watching and have interests!

3) Promote, promote, and promote. Use your social media platforms. If you aren’t on them, get on them now! Update your website and advertising to let people know you are open. Try doing a Facebook/YouTube live video and show people what you do to stay open safely and how you are there to help them and their business.

2) Use your local chambers of commerce. Chambers are always willing to support local businesses. They create a collective voice, which is powerful during these times.

1) Continue to use safety protocols. Nothing will shut down your business quicker than the spreading of COVID-19. Utilize safe distancing, require masks, use proper sanitation products frequently, and encourage your team to keep up the effort so that everyone can feel safe.